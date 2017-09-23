Stick to Politics: Trump Rips Anthem Kneelers, Safety Rules, Steph Curry

WASHINGTON — The “stick to sports” debate is a convoluted and ugly one — one we won’t get into here because does anybody really want to do this again?

Instead, we’re here to look at the other side of the fence this time.

Donald Trump, president of the United States, said the following Friday night at a rally in Alabama:

Trump: NFL owners should tell players who kneel to "get that son of a bitch off the field right now." pic.twitter.com/eUYtJgNixK — Philip Lewis (@Phil_Lewis_) September 23, 2017

Trump's comments in Alabama tonight on the NFL's rule changes and ongoing anthem protests. pic.twitter.com/yEUumh31pq — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) September 23, 2017

If you kneel for the national anthem, you are a “son of a bitch” and deserve to be fired, per the president.

This is, of course, related to the Colin Kaepernick anthem protest that has since grown considerably, and, given the professional sports world’s collective opinion on Trump, will likely see another surge this Sunday.

Guess that makes me a proud bitch! — Teresa Kaepernick (@B4IleaveU) September 23, 2017

The president also criticized the NFL’s current standards for a legal hit, which were made in order to help players not have devastating lifelong ailments when they are done playing football. Argue about the efficacy all you want, but the president of the country is saying the NFL — which just saw another former star in Aaron Hernandez be diagnosed with severe brain damage — is ruining football by trying to eliminate the most vicious hits.

Let's play a game called who made these comments, "the president or a Grant & Danny caller?" And I'm sticking to sports so don't tell me to. https://t.co/ggmvdwS4tN — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 23, 2017

Based on response from NFL players, wouldn't be surprised if more guys kneel this weekend after Trump called those who do "son of a bitch." — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 23, 2017

Which I agree with. But to say someone who doesn't should be fired and to make fun of the NFL for player safety changes? Wow. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 23, 2017

I disagree with taking a knee. Somehow I haven't called the people who do a son-of-a-b****. And I don't think they should be fired. — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 23, 2017

That happened Friday night. By Saturday morning, the question became: How would the NFL react? Well, we have our answer:

We will never back down. We no longer can afford to stick to sports. pic.twitter.com/Ec3Bc4qt9h — DeMaurice Smith (@DeSmithNFLPA) September 23, 2017

Roger Goodell statement on Donald Trump's comments. pic.twitter.com/8RNsOe8trr — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) September 23, 2017

Well at least we can now assume that whole conversation has wrapped up, right? There’s no chance talk about anthem protests will once again dominate headlines leading into Sunday’s games, during Sunday’s games and after Sunday’s games, right?

Oh and just for fun, here’s another thing that happened regarding the president of the United States and professional sports.

The Golden State Warriors, reigning NBA champions, had been at the center of the controversy of whether or not they’d accept Trump’s invitation to the White House. (Remember when an athlete accepting an invitation to the White House wasn’t controversial?) Steph Curry made the following comments about the opportunity:

Stephen Curry doesn't hold back on whether he'll vote to visit White House. pic.twitter.com/n2PBAtYQdA — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) September 22, 2017

The president, apparently, didn’t take kindly to that.

Going to the White House is considered a great honor for a championship team.Stephen Curry is hesitating,therefore invitation is withdrawn! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 23, 2017

Ignoring the fact that Curry doesn’t actually appear to “hesitate” and rather simply declined the invitation, here are some other details.

Curry said at GS media day Friday: “I don’t want to go…that’s kind of the nucleus of my belief." — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 23, 2017

The Warriors, from Steve Kerr to Kevin Durant, had already been pretty clear that they weren’t going to go to WH if invited anyway. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 23, 2017

Kerr said Friday the team hadn’t decided what to do as a group if it were invited. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 23, 2017

Previously, Kerr said they’d consider it “out of respect for the office” & that it might be constructive even if they disagreed w/POTUS. — David Aldridge (@daldridgetnt) September 23, 2017

Ah, the old "You can't quit, you're fired!" but for the NBA. I hope Steph can recover and enjoy the rest of his weekend. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) September 23, 2017

We live in such a weird time. Everybody: Stick to everything. Or nothing. Or don’t stick to anything. Do whatever you want. After all, nothing matters. Right, Jim Carrey?

Update: Consider Bradley Beal unimpressed with the president’s comments.

"Get them sons of b***hes off the field!" Really my man? 🤦🏽‍♂️ #whatswrongwithcuz — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) September 23, 2017

