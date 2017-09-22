Redskins’ Head Shots Get Jimmy Fallon Superlatives

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins will host the Oakland Raiders on Sunday Night Football, an NBC production.
In a bit of cross-brand promotion on the network, late night host Jimmy Fallon gave the Redskins his superlative treatment on Thursday evening, and some of his observations are spot-on (via @FallonTonight and @schwawa):
Credit reserve offensive lineman Tyler Catalina for embracing his less than flattering superlative:
It’s unlikely that Colt McCoy will be so enthusiastic about his own designation. What are some other ones he missed out on? Tweet us at @1067theFan on Twitter or leave it in the comments below.
Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.