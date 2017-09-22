Albert Haynesworth Has A Message For ALL REAL Women

Former Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth wants to set the record straight about his love for all women.
Haynesworth, 36, alleged racial and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend, former Tennessee women’s basketball star Brittany Jackson, in an emotional plea on Twitter days ago, allegations which Jackson has called “absurd.”
Haynesworth again took to Twitter Thursday evening, in an apparent attempt to address a remark attributed to him following a 2011 sexual assault allegation made by a waitress at the W Hotel. “I don’t even like black girls,” Haynesworth reportedly said in response to the allegation.
Let me get something straight everybody can understand!!! I love ALL women!!! As long as you are a beautiful REAL WOMAN trust me I’m trying to smash!!! So to think that I’m going to alienate 1/6 of the US population you are [freaking] wrong! My damn BIGGEST problem is I love women! One day ONE woman can settled me down (Black, white, brown or yellow) but until then, I’m like most guys in this world, just a squirrel trying to get a [peanut emoji].