Albert Haynesworth Has A Message For ALL REAL Women

Former Redskins defensive lineman Albert Haynesworth wants to set the record straight about his love for all women.

Haynesworth, 36, alleged racial and physical abuse by his ex-girlfriend, former Tennessee women’s basketball star Brittany Jackson, in an emotional plea on Twitter days ago, allegations which Jackson has called “absurd.”

Haynesworth again took to Twitter Thursday evening, in an apparent attempt to address a remark attributed to him following a 2011 sexual assault allegation made by a waitress at the W Hotel. “I don’t even like black girls,” Haynesworth reportedly said in response to the allegation.

(Editor’s Note: Curse words redacted)