Ryan Kerrigan is the Anti-Kevin Durant

WASHINGTON — Washington, D.C. native Kevin Durant made waves this week when it was revealed he keeps burner Twitter accounts to anonymously (whoops) dish on teammates, coaches and fans. He has so much to say that he has to create new, covert ways to say it.

On the flip-side of the sports spectrum is Washington Redskins pass-rusher Ryan Kerrigan. Blessed with an unholy skill-set and boyish charm, he’s everything that the NFL should want to offer. He even looks and sounds good in interview settings.

But, by his own admission, he really doesn’t have much to say. He’s been one of the best on-the-field performers for this generation of Redskins and he’s a reliable post-game quote. But he just isn’t a flashy guy.

So credit Redskins.com’s Jake Kring-Schreifels for getting the most out of him in a wide-ranging Q&A. Here’s what Kerrigan has to say about his off-the-field zen.

If you actually sit down and think about it, yeah. You think like, “Ok I have to be really aggressive, violent and try to destroy the guy I’m going against on the field,” but off the field, I’m pretty quiet, pretty reserved, non-confrontational. It’s pretty interesting when you think about it.

It certainly is.

Kerrigan has not even tweeted since the season started but is apparently on Twitter all the time:

I get on Twitter all the time. I’m probably on Twitter as much as anybody I just never post anything. I just like to see what other people post. Honestly, I don’t really have a lot to say, both in person and on Twitter.

As you can see, Kerrigan is the anti-Durant.

Perhaps the best part of the Q&A session is his take on fans who invite him to their weddings. If you’ve considered inviting him, hold out hope–he plans to actually attend one, someday:

I’ve been invited to a number of people’s weddings. The thing about that that’s crazy to me is like, it will be a really nice invitation, so you can tell this is not just a wedding they’re throwing together in someone’s backyard. This is like, a really nice event. They’re inviting me and I don’t know who they are.

I do want to one of these days, because it would obviously mean something to them if they’re willing to invite me and if I were to show up I’m sure it would mean something to them. Maybe one day I’ll do that. Hopefully, they can give me a plus-one so my fiancée can come.

I’m willing to bet that Kerrigan could bring whoever he wants if he actually shows up. For the record, I am one of many people who invited Kerrigan to his wedding. Maybe he can make it to the future vow renewals.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.