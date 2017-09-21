Pre-Snap Read: Thursday Redskins News and Notes

As the Washington Redskins prepare to take on the Oakland Raiders in Week 3, 106.7 The Fan’s beat reporter Craig Hoffman has the latest news and notes from Redskins Park:

Terrelle Pryor talked for nearly 10 minutes Thursday on a number of topics before facing his former team. Some of the most interesting things:

He credits Al Davis with his career as it was the late Raiders owner who picked him in the 2012 supplemental draft. He was Davis’s last pick as he died 46 days later. Pryor said he doesn’t hold any ill will towards the Raiders. Simply put, the NFL is a business. They traded him to Seattle and that was that. Pryor said he’s a “visionary” guy, meaning he likes to visualize things. He credits that mentality to his willingness to block because he sees the big picture. He also knew that was going to be his job last week: “We knew going into the game from watching the Colts that you felt bad for the quarterback, Tolzien. He was getting hammered every time he dropped back! I think coach was like, ‘Hey, we’re paying a guy. He’s our franchise guy. We gotta protect him.’ It was pretty awesome. I told Coach when I was watching film with him two days ago, ‘You did a great job playcalling man. You really switched up your game.’ And he was like, ‘I had to.’ He said we saw things and saw opportunities, and we tried to flush in some passes and stuff like that, but there wasn’t many.” Will that be the same plan this week against Khalil Mack and Bruce Irvin? “They’re very good, but I mean – Aaron Donald in the middle? You got that guy that disrupts in the middle. Mack is a beast. Let’s not get it twisted. Irvin is a beast. We don’t want to sell them short, but I mean Aaron Donald in the middle. And then you’ve got Quinn on the outside. In the middle, when that pocket gets pushed back, that’s when trouble happens for quarterbacks because then you gotta flush and go this way and then you’ve got Robert Quinn coming or Mack coming. So, I think we’ll be able to battle with them and hopefully, we’ll have a good day.”

More downfield passing seems like a likely part of the game plan on Sunday. There were shots available on Sunday that Cousins turned down and others he didn’t have time to throw. There will also be a package for Josh Doctson per Gruden:

“We’ll have some special plays for Josh because he does some special things. Obviously we haven’t seen him a lot around here as far as on game day, but we’ve seen him out at practice so there will be some instances where we try to get him the ball.”

Injury report:

Rob Kelley‘s ribs are getting better. He told me that they only hurt on some sudden movements, but he hasn’t taken any hits yet. He would like to take a hit to see how it feels, but also doesn’t want that hit to make things worse and cause him to miss time. He’s still up in the air for Sunday.

Mason Foster didn’t speak today after talking yesterday, instead opting to get extra work done on his shoulder. Yesterday he didn’t sound concerned about playing. In the open portion of practice, he’s hammered the tackling sled in individual drills.

Josh Norman, Montae Nicholson, and Morgan Moses all were listed as limited again, but don’t seem like risks to miss the game. Jordan Reed progressed from yesterday as he was a limited participant today. He didn’t take a rep of one-on-one drills while practice was open, but that doesn’t mean he didn’t participate in some of the later team drills once practice was closed to the media. He’ll almost certainly be listed as questionable and be a gametime decision depending on how he’s healed by Sunday.

