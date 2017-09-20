RG3 Adds Explosive New Element to Shanahan Drama

WASHINGTON — Honestly, this was just a test.

There’s no “explosive new element” to Robert Griffin III’s drama with Mike Shanahan. Or maybe there is. Truthfully, I don’t know.

The entire purpose of this post is to prove that, despite the social media commenters and sports radio callers frequently reminding the world that “nobody cares” about Robert Griffin III, everybody still cares so much.

I mean, so much.

Exhibit A:

You: Nobody cares about RG3 anymore! Me, looking at the day's top story on the @1067theFan website: pic.twitter.com/hCs3CxxHJ6 — Bryan Frantz (@BFrantz202) September 19, 2017

Exhibit B:

I'm here to report that, despite nobody caring about RG3, stories about RG3 continue to dominate the @1067theFan stats. #TopFourStories pic.twitter.com/j79flKCAm6 — Bryan Frantz (@BFrantz202) September 21, 2017

Exhibit C (this is the daily traffic for this website; see if you can guess when the RG3 drama picked up):

Exhibit D:

Two of our top three stories in September, so far, have been about Robert Griffin III. (The other was a years-old story about Amy Winehouse that for some reason gets big numbers every few months.) In fact, this Griffin story is just two days old, yet it’s already our No. 5 story in terms of views this year.

Exhibit E:

This was the No. 1 story on this website for 2016.

And that’s not just us. Dan Steinberg will tell you a virtually identical story.

Two things inevitable when juicy Griffin stories pop up: 1) Everyone will tell me they're not interested, and 2) pic.twitter.com/DkS9IOUS0T — Dan Steinberg (@dcsportsbog) September 19, 2017

So, while I understand your exasperation here, and I, too, don’t understand why people remain fascinated with the guy who had one good season for a slightly above-average football team five years ago, here we are.

I look forward to the bevy of comments on social media about how nobody cares about this story. I also look forward to this story racking up more views than any story about the Wizards in the past two years.

Follow Bryan Frantz and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter