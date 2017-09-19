Santana Moss-RG3 Drama Rekindles Old D.C. Media War

WASHINGTON — A media flare-up between Robert Griffin III and Santana Moss has turned ugly, drudging up old, dirty memories; not just between former Redskins teammates, but between reporters covering the team at the time.

In a Monday appearance with Chad Dukes on 106.7 The Fan, Moss accused Griffin of openly gloating about former head coach Mike Shanahan’s 2013 firing, suggesting the ex-Redskins QB took credit for the coach’s dismissal.

“Basically saying that you got me out of here not playing last year, the last few games,” Moss recalled. “Then that’s what happens. You get fired.”

Tuesday afternoon, Griffin returned fire on Twitter, accusing Moss of “betrayal” for openly lying about him.

“No subtweeting needed,” Griffin wrote. “Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother and have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal…..”

Griffin described being put in an “impossible situation” with a coach “who never wanted me.”

“Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me,” he added. “But I don’t fit it. Never have. Never will.”

This led to an online bickering match between a longtime Redskins beat reporter, Mike Jones of The Washington Post, and Britt McHenry, a former ESPN reporter with roots in D.C. sports media.

McHenry took the opportunity Tuesday to rehash an old report of hers for ESPN, in which she detailed, during a Nov. 2014 media availability session in the Redskins locker room, Griffin was interrupted by “shouting” teammates while addressing media. Their shouting, McHenry explained, was a sign that Griffin had “alienated himself” from the rest of the locker room.

Remember when a mob of ppl tried to discredit an RGIII/locker room atmosphere report(s) 3 years ago? Me & @nfldraftscout remember #itwastrue — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) September 19, 2017

Ah, memories. — Matt Miller (@nfldraftscout) September 19, 2017

McHenry’s reporting was coupled online with a story from NFL Insider Adam Schefter, who reported at the time that the decision by the Redskins — who were 3-5 heading into a Week 9 game against the Vikings (which they lost) — to start Robert Griffin III over Colt McCoy against Minnesota came from above (current Redskins coach) Jay Gruden’s head.

A number of local Redskins reporters — who were also on the scene — refuted McHenry’s characterization of the locker-room shouting incident, calling it inaccurate. Dianna Russini — then with WRC-TV (Washington, D.C.), now with ESPN — indicated the players, in actuality, were messing with Redskins PR executive Tony Wyllie (of “No Means No!” fame, from the week prior).

I was in #Redskins locker room Friday. That player outburst that forced reporters from room – obnoxious as it was – not directed at RGIII — Brian McNally (@bmcnally14) November 2, 2014

I was inside #Redskins locker room Friday.. the wild scene did NOT have anything to do with lack of respect for RG3.. it was a media thing! — Rob Carlin (@RobCarlinCSN) November 2, 2014

Also, I was in the locker room when "guys were yelling" along with other reporters. It wasn't about RG3. They were messing w/ Tony Wyllie — Dianna Russini (@diannaESPN) November 2, 2014

Re: ESPN locker room report: Grossly misinterpreted. The noise, yelling over intrvw was not directed at RGIII, but at Redskins PR. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) November 2, 2014

Certain Redskins players have yelled, whooped and hollered over interviews in locker room for weeks since PR gave extra availability. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) November 2, 2014

Several national voices — notably, Michael Wilbon and Mike Freeman — defended McHenry’s reporting. Gruden dismissed it as “amateurish.”

great job by my colleague Britt McHenry — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) November 2, 2014

I know who I believe when it comes to credibility of the reporting or the Redskins denying…seen if up close for 30-plus years… — Michael Wilbon (@RealMikeWilbon) November 2, 2014

Britt McHenry's report was solid. — mike freeman (@mikefreemanNFL) November 2, 2014

This devolved into what can best be described as an online pissing match with some — perhaps regrettable — deleted tweets.

And, here we are, in Sept. 2017, watching this same old dispute crop up again like it’s 2014!

Still wrong. They were protesting Tony giving us a 2nd open locker room period. That's why they were yelling "NO MEANS NO!" The whole time. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 19, 2017

Like I said at the time, he had guys that didn't like him and guys that did. But that day that you made the story about was about Tony. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 19, 2017

Your report was they yelled to squash his presser because they didn't like him but they were upset about totally different matter. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 19, 2017

Any QB who commanded respect in that room would've been able to make it stop. Why I was prompted to ask about him & where I got quotes — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) September 19, 2017

Nevermind, baby girl. If you don't get it, you don't get it. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 19, 2017

Sometimes best reporters just get beat on a scoop. All love. Even to @MasterTes …sure you guys can find some anti-republican tweets to fav — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) September 19, 2017

Awe, Mike. Baby girl isn't a fan of snow flakes ❄️ https://t.co/mU4O2wK1P0 — Britt McHenry (@BrittMcHenry) September 19, 2017

Maybe we can all try again for peace in another three years!

