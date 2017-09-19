Santana Moss Gives Bathroom Phone Etiquette Advice

WASHINGTON — In the age of smartphones, the world is literally at your fingertips, allowing you to call (sports radio shows), watch videos (of sports radio shows), surf Twitter (for sports radio tweets) and more.

But Santana Moss and Chad Dukes from 106.7 The Fan are here to caution you against doing that in the bathroom, even though upwards of 75 percent of smartphone users check them while in the bathroom.

It all started with a fateful call into the show by David in Arlington. David broke one of the cardinal rules, kicking off a whole discussion of bathroom etiquette:

Here’s what we learned:

Don’t call into radio shows while obviously in the bathoom; Don’t call into radio shows while on speakerphone; Don’t call into radio shows and pretend you have a girlfriend; Don’t talk in the bathoom; Don’t listen to music or videos without headphones in the bathroom; Don’t eat meals while watching videos without headphones in the bathoom.

Any questions? Please tweet additional scenarios directly at Chad Dukes or Santana Moss.

