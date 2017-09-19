WASHINGTON — Robert Griffin III fired back at former Redskins teammate Santana Moss, accusing Moss of “betrayal” for remarks made to Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan Monday.

Moss accused Griffin, after the 2013 Redskins season, of openly gloating about then-head coach Mike Shanahan’s firing.

Griffin unleashed quite the Tweet storm Tuesday afternoon.

No subtweeting needed

Santana Moss, I treat you like a brother & have always had your back. To openly lie about me is a betrayal….. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Been lied on a lot over the years — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Put in an impossible situation w/ a coach who never wanted me. Made players like Santana Moss a believer through hard work, film study… — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Showing up early, leaving late, putting in the extra hours, staying after practice & getting extra work in. We won the division that year. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Griffin not being dedicated enough in the film room was a frequent gripe of Shanahan’s, before and after his 2013 firing. Griffin, who lost the starting job in Washington to Kirk Cousins in Aug. 2015, was released by the Redskins the following offseason.

Next year coach wants out, says he wants out, says he never wanted me as his QB & I GET BLAMED? C'mon man. I have been the good soldier. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Some so desperately want me to fit this negative narrative that has been pushed about me. But I don't fit it. Never have. Never will. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Proved it in Cleveland. Voted Captain. Came back to play for my teammates just to help us win 1 game. With a broken shoulder. Stop the lies — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 19, 2017

Griffin, 27, was released by Cleveland after one season in March and remains without a team.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter