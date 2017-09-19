By Chris Lingebach
WASHINGTON — Robert Griffin III fired back at former Redskins teammate Santana Moss, accusing Moss of “betrayal” for remarks made to Chad Dukes of 106.7 The Fan Monday.

Moss accused Griffin, after the 2013 Redskins season, of openly gloating about then-head coach Mike Shanahan’s firing.

Griffin unleashed quite the Tweet storm Tuesday afternoon.

Griffin not being dedicated enough in the film room was a frequent gripe of Shanahan’s, before and after his 2013 firing. Griffin, who lost the starting job in Washington to Kirk Cousins in Aug. 2015, was released by the Redskins the following offseason.

Griffin, 27, was released by Cleveland after one season in March and remains without a team.

