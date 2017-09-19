Former Redskin is a Driving Force Behind Madden 18

WASHINGTON — Even the most die-hard of Redskins fans may not remember offensive tackle Clint Oldenburg, who was in the Redskins organization 2010, but never appeared in a game.

But his impact on the game will greatly exceed most of his more accomplished teammates–at least in the virtual NFL.

Since leaving the team, Oldenburg took an internship with EA Sports and has risen up the corporate ladder, first working on the company’s NCAA game and now focusing on the almighty Madden franchise.

His major contribution to the game has been helping to make it more realistic and authentic, which is why it continues to be so popular. He was recently featured in the Orlando Sentinel and talked about how far he’s come since transitioning from the game to gaming.

“When I first got to Electronic Arts, that was who I was,” he said. “I would get depressed when I missed a workout. But I had to learn that I’m not getting paid to work out anymore. That was a huge adjustment.

“Now I’m widely regarded as a game-play guy.”

Even though Oldenburg only ever appeared in two NFL games, both in 2007 with the New York Jets, he was good enough to hang around. In fact, when he decided to stay on with EA Sports, it was turning down an invitation to try out with the Canadian Football League.

That isn’t a decision that most players could make chasing the dream. But it’s worked out OK for him since. In addition to latching onto a major sports franchise of a different kind, he also met his wife working for the company.

“I was always a roster-bubble guy, wondering if I’d be cut or not,” Oldenburg said. “That grinded (sic) on me. It was difficult because I still thought I could play the game if I stayed healthy. But I wasn’t getting any younger.”

And now you can answer the burning question of, “I wonder what Clint Oldenburg is up to now?”

