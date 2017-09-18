Snider: Redskins’ Cravens Was Already Gone, Anyway

Safety Su’a Cravens won’t be back this season. But in a sport so heavily focused on week to week games, will anybody notice?

Cravens to Sit Out Entire 2017 Season

The Washington Redskins placed their absent safety on the reserve/left squad list on Sept. 18. He can’t return until next season. Cravens reportedly is dealing with personal issues and the Redskins have essentially wished him well and left the door open for next season.

But should that door remain open?

Washington can never have enough good players. Cravens must prove to Redskins front office members, coaching staff and owner Dan Snyder that he really wants to play, if wanting to return. Still, there’s nothing to lose by giving him a second chance in 2018, or maybe 2019.

Indeed, there will be a day Cravens regrets this decision. But if it’s several years from now, Washington will need to say no thanks and give Cravens his release. There’s no trade value for a player who quit the game for some time.

Who knows, maybe Cravens will never look back and there’s no decision for Washington to make.

The Redskins would be 1-1 with or without Cravens. Oh, he probably would have played better than replacements Deshazor Everett and Montae Nicholson. That both successors are banged makes Cravens’ absence even more problematic. Yet, so far his absence hasn’t made any difference.

Football is all about attrition. Players are hurt all too often. Washington has already dealt with losing nose tackle Phil Taylor, Sr. to a season-ending injury. Several injured players are day-to-day to leave coach Jay Gruden and staff regularly looking at Plan Bs while readying for the Oakland Raiders on Sunday.

Washington most likely considers Cravens another player lost for the year and moves on. Next spring when readying for free agency and the draft, the Redskins should know if Cravens will return for the coming season or find his replacement.

Until then, it’s next man up.

