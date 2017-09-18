Redskins Safety Su’a Cravens to Sit Out Entire 2017 Season

WASHINGTON — Su’a Cravens’ decision is final: The Redskins safety will sit out the remainder of the 2017 season on the reserve/left squad list.

The Redskins organization released the following statement Monday:

Today the Redskins have officially placed Su’a Cravens on the Reserve/Left Squad list. In accordance with the NFL Constitution and Bylaws, Su’a will not be permitted to return to the club for the remainder of the 2017 NFL season, including the postseason. We sincerely hope that Su’a uses this time away from the club to reflect upon whether or not he’d like to resume his career in the National Football League in 2018.

Cravens has been mulling over retirement, news of which broke less than 24 hours after the deadline to cut rosters to 53 players.

According to NFL rules, players with a “left squad” exemption may sit out at least four weeks.

After that period, the Redskins had to proceed with Cravens in one of the following ways: release him, trade him, activate him to their 53-man roster, request Roger Goodell add him to the commissioner’s exempt list or put him on the reserve/left squad list.

