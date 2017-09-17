What If You Had an NFL Game Kickoff and Nobody Came?

WASHINGTON — On Sunday, the Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Rams kicked off at the storied L.A. Coliseum, which has the largest standard seating capacity in the NFL (93,605).

Unfortunately, it was in front of one of the smallest kickoff crowds they will (hopefully) encounter all season:

Kickoff at the Coliseum between the Rams and Redskins. Not many here to see it. pic.twitter.com/XAwandU2l6 — Lindsey Thiry (@LindseyThiry) September 17, 2017

For those of you counting at home, that’s whole sections that are completely empty, or at least sparsely populated.

Compare that to the scene last night as USC hosted Texas for a classic NCAA showdown:

Going to be a nice Saturday night. A post shared by Ross (@rtaylortx) on Sep 16, 2017 at 5:24pm PDT

LA Coliseum: Saturday night with USC-Texas, Sunday with Rams-Redskins pic.twitter.com/2rcfPYVJcb — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) September 17, 2017

At least the Redskins fans west of the Mississippi River traveled well for a rare West Coast road trip. There was an audible “De-Fense” chant that started shortly after the Redskins kicked off to the Rams to start the first half.

50/50 crows split wise. A ton of burgundy behind the Redskins bench. It's just…not very full. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 17, 2017

The Rams have an established footprint in Los Angeles, but it hasn’t been active in several decades. In the meantime, Los Angeles has turned away from the NFL, and the Rams have not yet been consistently good enough to bring them back in.

Even so, the Rams tallied one of the most lopsided scores in the NFL last week. They have a wunderkind head coach, a talented starting quarterback, a Pro Bowl caliber running back, and a number of stellar defensive players. This is the time to get behind the local team.

Maybe they’ll show up by halftime.

