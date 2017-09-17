WATCH: Bryce Harper Takes Batting Practice

By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — Sunday was a full sports day of D.C. vs. L.A., with the Redskins and Rams squaring off in Los Angeles, while the Nationals hosted the Dodgers in downtown Washington.

Hours before the latter two teams took the field, Bryce Harper took the next step in his recovery, taking batting practice inside the cage over home plate. This video is courtesy of Washington Post Nats beats reporter Jorge Castillo (@jorgeccastillo):

Nothing by the sound of the crack of his bat at an empty Nationals Park. Doesn’t that sound sweet?

Harper is making nearly daily progress to return from a crazy-looking knee hyperextension that threatened his availability for the postseason (if not much longer). So far, he has played catch, jogged on an anti-gravity treadmill, and jogged around the outfield track.

This is the latest small step in his recovery, as taking batting practice indicates that his knee can bear weight and handle the torque of a violent swing.

The widely held belief, at this point, is that Harper is in a good place on his road to recovery.

Stay tuned to 106.7 The Fan, the flagship station of the Washington Nationals, for the latest details on Harper’s return.

 

