Redskins Bitten Hard by Injury Bug vs. Rams

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins escaped Week 1 relatively unscathed, with only receiver Josh Doctson (hamstring) practicing with any sort of limitation on Friday.

This would not be a harbinger of things to come on Sunday.

In the first half alone, the Redskins sent four starters to the sidelines to be reviewed by the medical staff:

The #Redskins have had Rob Kelley, Josh Norman, Zach Brown and Mason Foster leave field with injuries at different times in this half — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 17, 2017

Of those, Rob Kelley (ribs) was ruled out for the second half, meaning an increased workload for Chris Thompson and Samje Perine.

In the second half, tight end Jordan Reed (chest) was shown walking up the tunnel to the locker room. He was joined by starting right tackle Morgan Moses (ankle) and safeties Montae Nicholson (shoulder) and Deshazor Everett (eye).

Of those, Moses and Reed returned to the field, but all missed time as the momentum swung and the Rams pulled even at 20.

Most injuries are freak things. But for as lucky as the Redskins were in Week 1, it caught up with them in Week 2.

