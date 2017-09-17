First Look: Redskins-Rams Week 2 Game Day Inactives

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins and Los Angeles Rams are primed for a Week 2 showdown on the West Coast. Here is who will be rocking street clothes while teammates take the field:
Redskins: running back Mack Brown, cornerback Josh Holsey, linebacker Josh Harvey-Clemons, offensive tackles Tyler Catalina and T.J. Clemmings, defensive end Anthony Lanier II, and tight end Jeremy Sprinkle.
This means that receiver Josh Doctson is active again this week and expected to contribute more than he did in Week 1.
Rams: cornerback Kayvon Webster, quarterback Brandon Allen, running back Justin Davis, safety Marqui Christian, offensive tackles Andrew Donnal and Cornelius Lucas, and outside linebacker Ejuan Price.
Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.