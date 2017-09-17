D.C.’s Own Kevin Hogan Now Quarterbacks the Browns

WASHINGTON — Kevin Hogan went from no-name roster fodder to new sensation for the Cleveland Browns on Sunday, taking over for injured rookie DeShone Kizer (migraine) in the second quarter vs. the Baltimore Ravens.

In his first drive, he took the Browns 83 yards for a touchdown, breaking the Ravens’ nearly six scoreless quarters to start the season. Here’s a look at the 23-yard touchdown pass to tight end David Njoku:

And, most importantly, he happens to be a D.C. product.

Hogan was born in McLean, Virginia (not D.C.), but played high school ball for Gonzaga College Prep (in D.C.). At one point, he was a SuperPrep All-American and the top high school player in Washington, D.C., 13th best in the country by Scout.

According to his Stanford University bio, he also enjoys reading and traveling.

The Browns have had 27 starting quarterbacks since 1999, with Kizer starting the second round of the Browns Quarterback Alphabet. However, if Hogan plays well and Kizer takes a while to recover, they could have their 28th, starting next week.

