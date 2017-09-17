3-And-Out: Redskins-Rams Postgame Quick Hits

Following the Washington Redskins’ 27-20 victory over the Los Angeles Rams, 106.7 The Fan’s beat reporter Craig Hoffman caught three need-to-know notes:

I asked Jay Gruden about Josh Doctson only having one target and he said to not look too much into it because this was a tight end and inside receivers kind of game. The numbers certainly suggest so. The team’s leader in targets? Chris Thompson with seven. That’s followed by Jordan Reed with six and Jamison Crowder with four. Of course, Doctson’s one target was on the “dreaded” fade route. It looked as if Doctson was really slow out of his route, but actually, Cousins told me that’s on him. If he takes a little bit deeper drop and lets it become a true jump ball situation, he likes Doctson’s chances. By moving quickly, he didn’t give Doctson time to get enough depth on the route. Of course, if there had been more practice time maybe it’s a cleaner operation, but the mistake was on the quarterback’s end according to the quarterback. After the talk all week about familiarity, it paid off for the Redskins in the literal end. Mason Foster on his game-sealing interception: “Earlier in the game, I barely missed one. I told Kendall (Fuller) and [Zach Brown] that next time we see it, I’m gonna go jump it. It just so happens that the time we saw it again is when we needed it the most. It was something coaches alerted all week. I was just the one to make the play.”

Quote of the Day: The time of possession disparity wound up being nearly 13 minutes thanks to the Redskins running dominance. D.J. Swearinger said “a couple of times I found myself on the sideline just chillin'” because they’d be out so long.

Stat of the Day: According to the Elias Sports Bureau, with Kelley (78 yards), Thompson (77) and Perine (67), the Redskins had three different players reach 65 rushing yards in a single game for the first time since Dec. 1, 1957, against the Chicago Bears (Ed Sutton, 72; Jim Podoley, 71; Don Bosseler, 68).

