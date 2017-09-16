You Could Have Spent Your Friday Night Playing Destiny With John Wall

WASHINGTON — John Wall is a big fan of the NBA 2K video game series, as is, it would seem, just about every NBA player.
But if you happened to be at home playing Xbox Friday night, and own Destiny 2, you had a chance to play online with the Wizards star.
No word on Wall’s Gamertag, but if past tweets are any indication, he definitely appears to be an Xbox fan as opposed to a PlayStation user.
How did you spend your Friday night? Was it better or worse than playing Destiny 2 with John Wall?
