Live to Give – 2017 Charity Directory

The Combined Federal Campaign (CFC) is the largest workplace fundraising campaign in the world. In the past 50 years, the CFC has raised $7 billion.

Below, you will find the 2017 Charity Directory with each charity’s assigned CFC number for your reference. Click here for more information.

American Kidney Fund

CFC #11404 – kidneyfund.org/cfc

Needing dialysis is hard. It’s even harder when you can’t afford it. Donate to AKF and help people in desperate circumstances afford the healthcare they need to survive.





Community Residences, Inc.

CFC #70177 – CommunityResidences.org

Community Residences is a passionate innovator of a growing, ethical and well-managed nonprofit that provides an array of programs, services and housing for individuals with mental health needs and developmental disabilities.



International Women’s Democracy Center

CFC #11209 – IWDC.org

IWDC was established to strengthen women’s global leadership through training education, networking and research and increase their participation in politics, policy and decision making within their own governments.