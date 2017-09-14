WATCH: Bryce Harper Jogs Around Outfield Track

WASHINGTON — Washington Nationals outfielder Bryce Harper is no slouch at top speed, once clocked racing around third base at a top speed of 20 MPH.

He’s a long way from that right now, but when you consider how far he’s already come since injuring his knee, a top speed of suburban dad on a run isn’t too bad. This was his approximate speed before the game on Thursday, running between the foul poles:

Bryce Harper light running on the warning track earlier today pic.twitter.com/RwXargOmP3 — Barno (@DCBarno) September 14, 2017

He even kind of resembles a suburban dad with his outfit, which Nats announcer F.P. Santangelo is convinced is intended to be a disguise.

Maybe, except for that “BH” on his shirt.

According to a Washington Post report from Wednesday, Harper is also hitting off of a tee again and taking soft toss batting practice from coaches. That means his knee can handle light, straight-line running and some degree of torque from a swing or throw.

“He’s in the process,” Baker said on Wednesday. “I think, if anything, that five-day layoff [between the end of the regular season and the playoffs] will probably help him more than anybody here.”

The real test will be to see how he feels tomorrow, but progress continues to be the name of the game for Harper in his return from a very scary injury.

