Redskins Fans Join Celebration of 20 Years at FedEx Field!

WASHINGTON — FedEx Field, home to the Washington Redskins, is celebrating 20 years of football today!

20 years ago today, the @Redskins beat the Cardinals 19-13 in OT on this stadium's opening day. From then, to now – this is home. #HTTR pic.twitter.com/x2xSWVh1I9 — FedExField (@FedExField) September 14, 2017

And what a 20 years it’s been!

The Redskins — including Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia — are 139-180-2 over the last 20 years, and have gone 79-81-1 at FedEx in that span, all of which amounts to, quite possibly, the worst home-field advantage in the NFL!

FedEx Field has come to indelibly represent the Daniel Snyder Era, which began two years into FedEx Field’s existence (then-Jack Kent Cooke Stadium), a time period clearly delineated as separate from the Jack Kent Cooke Era, represented by three Super Bowl titles.

What’s more, FedEx represents an increasingly diluted fan base, fans whose passion has increasingly worn thin, as seen in attendance figures. First publicly shared in 2006, fan attendance has steadily declined over the past 11 years. The stadium’s capacity, strangely enough, has shrunk — from more than 91,000 in 2006 to 79,000 in 2012 — in accordance with this decline. Go figure!

It’s perhaps for these reasons, or so many other cherished memories, that fans joined in on celebrating FedEx Field’s legacy!

Haha — Sportsyackontap (@sportsyack) September 14, 2017

Among worst gameday environments in NFL that design of stadium contributes heavily. Skins can't leave FedEx soon enough for me! — Mike Lewis (@Mikeysurf) September 14, 2017

Unfortunately, other teams have called it home too — Bart (@BartMan247) September 14, 2017

RFK Stadium was home. This is a motel conference room by comparison. — Greg Gateley (@GregGateley) September 14, 2017

I'd go to Skins games but arguing with inebriated people is cheaper if you just get yourself tossed in the drunk tank — Nick (@cnkirch1215) September 14, 2017

With a lot fewer seats. — Fantasy In Frames 👓 (@FantasyInFrames) September 14, 2017

Life long Skins fan and I can't stand this place. I turn down tickets at least once a year — johnny foosball (@funkmnm) September 14, 2017

Haven't won a game since — FatherOf2 (@Hornetssuperfan) September 14, 2017

Seriously? FedEx Field is the worst experience and traffic in the NFL. That's why half the stadium is opposing fans. Never going back — Gary Cage (@gc4hokies) September 14, 2017

Begrudgingly — John Luke Pickard (@u2hokie) September 14, 2017

Awful place filled with awful people. — Jay (@VanBalls) September 14, 2017

I was there, I'll never forget it. Back then sat 2 rows from the top of the stadium. I don't think those seats exist anymore. — Marko (@Markoskinz) September 14, 2017

Still incredibly inconvenient to get there, find parking, shuttle it over and never packed. Pls get outta this blackhole of a stadium. — Jigga Bae (@jinbahji77) September 14, 2017

Oh wow all the club level seats used to be gold and not randomly burgundy and gold. Looked much better before — Virginia TroutSlayer (@JoshuaLeary) September 14, 2017

I think that was our last win in that stadium if I'm not mistaken. #hardtimes — Jim Bradshaw (@jimbradshaw4) September 14, 2017

It's The worst stadium in the league. At least Oakland had history. I don't go anymore — cleg (@Cleg74) September 14, 2017

It's an awful stadium and has ruined the experience for fans. — Shaun H. Ahmad (@ShaunAhmad) September 14, 2017

Blow. It. Up. — Steve Moseley (@Themoseman16) September 14, 2017

When I think of going to FedEx Field I think I'm spending hours going to and from the stadium on the left — Sidney Bernstein (@SQUIDWARD360) September 14, 2017

No home field advantage. Horrible traffic. Terrible game day experience. — Neal Wirth 🐈🍷 (@crazyloki) September 14, 2017

Everything about that place sucks ass — Stephan Proctor (@stephanproctor) September 14, 2017

Crap 💩 — BeigeBandit (@beigebandit) September 14, 2017

home is a dump with garbage parkin'. — Uncle Sam (@Maryland_Sam) September 14, 2017

Yo everyone hates FedEx field — The Champs (@OffseasonChamps) September 14, 2017

Here’s to another 20 wonderful years!

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter