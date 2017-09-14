Redskins Fans Join Celebration of 20 Years at FedEx Field!

WASHINGTON — FedEx Field, home to the Washington Redskins, is celebrating 20 years of football today!
And what a 20 years it’s been!
The Redskins — including Sunday’s loss to Philadelphia — are 139-180-2 over the last 20 years, and have gone 79-81-1 at FedEx in that span, all of which amounts to, quite possibly, the worst home-field advantage in the NFL!
FedEx Field has come to indelibly represent the Daniel Snyder Era, which began two years into FedEx Field’s existence (then-Jack Kent Cooke Stadium), a time period clearly delineated as separate from the Jack Kent Cooke Era, represented by three Super Bowl titles.
What’s more, FedEx represents an increasingly diluted fan base, fans whose passion has increasingly worn thin, as seen in attendance figures. First publicly shared in 2006, fan attendance has steadily declined over the past 11 years. The stadium’s capacity, strangely enough, has shrunk — from more than 91,000 in 2006 to 79,000 in 2012 — in accordance with this decline. Go figure!
It’s perhaps for these reasons, or so many other cherished memories, that fans joined in on celebrating FedEx Field’s legacy!
Here’s to another 20 wonderful years!
