Theismann: 1987 Redskins Replacement Players Deserve Super Bowl Rings

WASHINGTON — The Washington Redskins replacement players deserve Super Bowl rings for their contribution to the 1987 season, longtime Redskins quarterback Joe Theismann says.

The NFL players’ strike in 1987 was the subject of a new ESPN documentary which aired Tuesday — ’30 for 30: Year of the Scab’ — bringing new light to a much forgotten part of Washington’s Super Bowl XXII-championship season.

The Redskins went 11-4 that season, with all Week 3 NFL games being cancelled due to the players’ strike, and went 3-0 with replacement players in Weeks 4 through 6.

Notably, Washington’s replacement players defeated the Cowboys — who had a number of prominent players cross the picket line for that game — 13-7 at Dallas on Oct. 19, 1987. Washington’s replacement players also beat the Cardinals and Giants, respectively, in the weeks prior.

The Redskins went on to win Super Bowl XXII, defeating Denver 42-10. Those replacement players were given a share of the championship money, though they never received Super Bowl rings for their contribution.

Theismann called into 106.7 The Fan’s ‘Grant & Danny Show’ as Grant Paulsen and Danny Rouhier were discussing the ‘scab’ season Wednesday afternoon.

“I’m just listening to you guys talk about the replacement players and I watched the 30 for 30 last night on the guys,” Theismann said. “If they hadn’t won those three football games, would the Redskins been in a position to be able to win a world championship?”

“No,” Paulsen said.

“Okay. So they should have deserved the same rings that the players got,” Theismann said. “Because they played in games — not some replica — of what the ‘players,’ quote, unquote, that were on strike, got.”

“I just think it was unfair,” he said. “I think that those guys deserve [rings], as much as any player on that football team, because they had as much to do with the fact that they won the world championship as anybody, and they deserve the same treatment as the other guys.”

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter