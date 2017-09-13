Redskins News & Notes: Planning For A Familiar Face in LA

The Redskins still have two practices remaining before flying out to Los Angeles Friday to face Sean McVay’s Rams on Sunday.

McVay’s familiarity with the Redskins offense — as offensive coordinator under Jay Gruden for three seasons, until he was hired by the Rams in the offseason to be the youngest head coach in NFL history — was a common theme after Wednesday’s practice.

News & Notes from Redskins Park

(Via 106.7 The Fan Redskins reporter Craig Hoffman)

*Gruden and McVay were asked incessantly about the familiarity. McVay literally echoed Jay in saying it’s not about knowing what each other runs, it’s about when they run it, and so there’s no real advantage.

*Gruden spent more time than usual with his defensive coaches this week, but no additional time with defensive players.

McVay says the jersey is hanging in his theater room in his house. "It's as meaningful of a gift as I've ever received." — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 13, 2017

*Wide receiver Josh Doctson was limited in practice (tight hamstring). Asked if it hurts Doctson’s chances of doubling his snap count from Week 1, Gruden said, “It doesn’t help.”

*Kendall Fuller noted how much he’s progressed as a professional in his second season, understanding little things like watching film at Redskins Park is not enough, that as a pro you must study at home, too.

*Fuller also stated, after another full offseason, growing confidence in his body. He missed the first three games of his rookie season last year still recovering from microfracture surgery on his right knee in the fall of 2015.

*The theme defensively in practice all week, coming off their season-opening home loss to Philadelphia, was “make more plays.”

*Being a half-step more in the right direction makes a difficult interception an easy one, linebacker Mason Foster said, a sentiment cornerback Josh Norman echoed.

Our weekly Josh Norman hilarity came courtesy of @ABC7Robert suggesting "IT" as his Thursday movie. "Can't do that one alone. Need a date!" — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 13, 2017

Follow 106.7 The Fan’s Redskins reporter on Twitter: @CraigHoffman