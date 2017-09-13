Josh Doctson and Jay Gruden Are Doing This Old Dance Again

WASHINGTON — Jay Gruden has never really beat around the bush.

He received some heat for it early in his Redskins tenure, when he called out then-quarterback Robert Griffin III. Last offseason, he at times appeared frustrated with receiver Josh Doctson, who struggled to recover from an Achilles injury.

Now, the former TCU star is fighting to stay on the field once again, and Gruden is throwing out phrases that lend themselves to questioning.

From Jay Gruden's presser today pic.twitter.com/TjILra34qY — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) September 14, 2017

Gruden also made it clear that Doctson “has to play well to earn more playing time” while noting his lack of practice experience, though the coach also noted Doctson has the potential to be one of the team’s top receivers. But he also is quoted as saying Doctson “hasn’t done a lot for us,” a line that is likely being over-evaluated, but it’s still not something you want to hear coming out of the coach.

His ailment this time around is a hamstring injury, the severity of which is yet unclear.

Doctson was active for the Redskins’ season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles, but he wasn’t targeted at all and was a non-factor. Perhaps the coach is tired of the constant injuries, or perhaps he’s just using words that can easily be misconstrued. But this might be a thing, especially with Scot McCloughan out of the building.

