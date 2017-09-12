Jim Carrey Challenges The Meaning of Life: ‘There’s no meaning to any of this’

Jim Carrey has found the true meaning of life: nothingness.

Perhaps you’ve seen the video floating around of Carrey sharing the gospel — described by many as a bizarre red carpet interview with E!’s Catt Sadler at the Harper’s Bazaar ‘Icons’ party — last Friday.

Unfortunately, the wheels of power have it backwards. Carrey should be lauded — not ridiculed — for so boldly sharing the world’s darkest secret. None of this matters. Not a damn bit of it.

“I’m doing just fine,” Carrey told Sadler. “There’s no meaning to any of this, so I wanted to find the most meaningless thing that I could come to and join, and here I am. I mean, you gotta admit, it’s completely meaningless.”

“Well, they say they’re celebrating icons inside,” Sadler said. “Do you believe in icons?”

“Celebrating icons. Boy, that is just the absolute lowest aiming — you know — possibility that we could come up with,” Carrey bit back. “It’s like, icons. Do you believe in icons? I don’t believe in personalities. I don’t believe that you exist. But there is a wonderful fragrance in the air.”

Well, you definitely can't say that Jim Carrey gives a boring interview: "There is no me. There's just things happening." pic.twitter.com/HatQ6mHsKp — E! News (@enews) September 10, 2017

“You don’t believe certain icons have the power to make change,” Sadler challenged. “To think differently, to be bold, to inspire others’ artistry? You’re one of them.”

“Yeah, no. I don’t believe in icons. I don’t believe in personalities,” Carrey preached on. “I believe that peace lies beyond personality, beyond invention in disguise, beyond the red ‘s’ that you wear on your chest that makes bullets bounce off. I believe that it’s deeper than that. I believe we’re a field of energy dancing for itself. And, uh, I don’t care.”

Sadler: But Jim, you got really dressed up for the occasion. You look good. Was that an accident? Carrey: No, I didn’t get dressed up. Sadler: Who did? Carrey: There is no me. Sadler: There’s no you? Carrey: No. Sadler: We’re not here? This is a dream? Carrey: There’s just things happening. And there are clusters of tetrahedrons moving around together. Yes.

You really have to feel for the interviewer, just so confused and misguided, and now it’s been put on full display for the harsh judgment of the internet. One day, perhaps, she’ll get it.

Sadler: So what’s happening in our world right now? Because there is a lot of news that actually is relevant that’s not that uplifting. Carrey: Here’s the thing: It’s not our world. Sadler: None of this is real? Carrey: Nope. Nope. We don’t matter. We don’t matter. There’s the good news.

It’s not her fault she’s been misled.

I feel for her, really — with the emptiness of my entire being.

