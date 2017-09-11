JP of The Junkies: Kirk Cousins Played Like Garbage

WASHINGTON — The tale of the Redskins’ 30-17 season-opening loss was about being nearly good enough, but ultimately faltering.

When Philadelphia rushed out to a 13-0 lead, Ryan Kerrigan put Washington back in the game with a 24-yard pick-six in the second quarter, and a 29-yard Chris Thompson touchdown catch temporarily gave the Redskins a 14-13 lead.

That is, until Philly marched down the field in the final minute to kick a 50-yard field goal and go into the half with the lead.

In the third quarter, the Redskins again came within breathing distance, on a 33-yard Dustin Hopkins field goal to pull within two of the Eagles, 19-17. It even appeared in the fourth quarter like the Redskins, marching down the field trailing 19-16, may come out on top. That is, until Kirk Cousins threw an interception in the end zone and the Eagles took over from there.

Cousins completed 23 of 40 passes (57.5 percent) for 240 yards, one touchdown and that key interception on the day. He also didn’t get much help from his offensive line — he was sacked four times — or Terrelle Pryor, who caught six passes for 66 yards despite being targeted 11 times. Nor did the running game amount to much, 64 yards on 17 carries.

But Cousins made his own contribution to Washington’s stagnant offense, losing two fumbles, one of which — in the fourth quarter, resulting in a touchdown by Philly’s defense — was fairly controversial.

The Sports Junkies weighed in on 106.7 The Fan Monday morning.

EB: I thought Kirk showed real toughness yesterday. JP: But he played like garbage. He played like garbage. EB: It sucks that he threw the interception, and it sucks that they couldn’t put points on the board, and if you want to give him an F, or a Z, and say he’s the worst quarterback on earth, fine. But I thought he showed toughness yesterday. Cakes: The game was so frustrating that Redskins fans were brawling with each other in the stands. They weren’t even fighting Eagles fans! …Aren’t you supposed to try to beat up an Eagles fan? What are you doing, Skins fans? JP: EB, I agree with you. We shouldn’t make every game a referendum on Kirk Cousins. EB: It’s not. Not for me. JP: I believe, in the end, you’ll get what you’re gonna get. Now, I believe his numbers are going to suffer a little bit because of the loss of Pierre and D-Jax. But, he played like butt yesterday. Overthrowing guys — and he overthrew Crowder early, and then ultimately it caught up to him with the pick. He should have had a pick-six early in the game. Some of it was on the offensive line, but he was high.

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter