WASHINGTON — Football is back in Washington, D.C.–or at least in the Maryland suburbs. That means that the good, the bad and the downright weird show up to tailgate at FedExField, as well as Redskins viewing parties across the country.

Fortunately for us, many of those fans chronicle their celebrations on social media. Here’s what we found:

#REDSKINS! These delusional fans are pretty sure we're headed to the Super Bowl.

What's your team? pic.twitter.com/XPfvubbOMh — Patrick Rockey WTKR (@PatrickRockey) September 10, 2017

No. 17 Doug-e-Fresh meets… No. 17 Doug-e-Fresh?#Redskins executive & Super Bowl MVP Doug Williams greets fan.https://t.co/bcg345ppnk pic.twitter.com/ppHxVY5DgM — Adam Winkler (@AdamWinkSports) September 10, 2017

Football Jersey Cake! #stackedccc #HTTR #cake #loveloudoun #satinice #lovesatinice A post shared by Stacked (@stackedccc) on Sep 7, 2017 at 3:31pm PDT

Waiting out #hurricaneimra just got a little bit better as I discovered I can watch my #Redskins here at my desk! #HTTR pic.twitter.com/8KkNaW9bTl — John A. Torres (@johnalbertorres) September 10, 2017

