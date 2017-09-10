Snider: Redskins Showed They Were Unprepared To Play

What in the world do the Washington Redskins do with all those offseason camps and preseason practices? Because it sure doesn’t ready them for real games.

The Philadelphia Eagles beat the Redskins 30-17 on Sunday to drop Washington coach Jay Gruden to 0-4 in openers. Once again, it really wasn’t close, with the Eagles jumping to a 13-0 lead before holding off Washington’s mid-game surge.

But the Eagles weren’t so much better as the Redskins made repeated mistakes. Quarterback Kirk Cousins acted like all his receivers were seven-footers as throw after throw was too high, even to 6-foot-4 Terrell Pryor, Sr. Then again, it doesn’t help when Pryor loses the ball in the sky to miss a potential 7-0 lead.

“We’re close,” Gruden said. “Obviously, close isn’t good enough.”

No, it wasn’t even close to being good enough. There were mistakes in all three phases that let another mediocre team win handily. The preseason seemed squandered as the Redskins are more tarnished than polished.

Gruden’s return to play calling after two seasons wasn’t the problem. It was poor play by Cousins, who didn’t get much time with his regular receivers. It was an offensive line that couldn’t run block effectively with Robert Kelley getting 30 yards.

Throw in a poor special teams effort that included a fumble by Jamison Crowder, who didn’t return punts during the preseason, and a pass defense that dropped three interceptions while allowing 307 yards and two touchdowns and there wasn’t much positive news for Washington.

OK, linebacker Ryan Kerrigan jumped a route for an easy Pick Six. And cornerbacks Josh Norman, Bashaud Breeland and Kendall Fuller played well overall.

But that’s it. Another preseason left the Redskins unprepared and 0-1.

Maybe next year Washington will scrimmage another team, play starters more in the preseason games and see more urgency in practices. After all, the current way keeps send Washington to 0-1 starts.

Rick Snider has covered Washington sports since 1978. Follow him on Twitter @Snide_Remarks.