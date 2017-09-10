Redskins’ Week 1 Inactives Are Who We Thought They Were

By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — Thanks to the long layoff for NFL starters between the third preseason game and Week 1, the inactives for the first week of football come with a higher degree of certainty for most teams. Fortunately, the Washington Redskins are one of those teams.

The Redskins announced inactives without much fanfare:

That means that receivers Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder, linebackers Junior Galette and Ryan Anderson, and Spencer Long will all be active. Tight end Jordan Reed will be playing through a fractured toe, but looked good via Mitch Tischler:

 

The Eagles also announced inactives:

 

