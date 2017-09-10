Redskins’ Week 1 Inactives Are Who We Thought They Were

WASHINGTON — Thanks to the long layoff for NFL starters between the third preseason game and Week 1, the inactives for the first week of football come with a higher degree of certainty for most teams. Fortunately, the Washington Redskins are one of those teams.

The Redskins announced inactives without much fanfare:

Brown, Holsey, Harvey-Clemons, Catalina, Clemmings, Lanier and Sprinkle are inactive. None surprises to me. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 10, 2017

No surprises among inactives today: Mack Brown is down. So is Anthony Lanier. #Redskins — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2017

That means that receivers Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder, linebackers Junior Galette and Ryan Anderson, and Spencer Long will all be active. Tight end Jordan Reed will be playing through a fractured toe, but looked good via Mitch Tischler:

Jordan Reed looking pretty fluid warming up, no hitch in the giddyup #Redskins pic.twitter.com/KswGYCCOE7 — Mitchell Tischler (@Mitch_Tischler) September 10, 2017

The Eagles also announced inactives:

#Eagles inactives for #PHIvsWAS:

CB Douglas, WR Gibson, CB McDougle, DE Means, RB Pumphrey, DT Qualls, G Warmack — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017

