Redskins’ Week 1 Inactives Are Who We Thought They Were

WASHINGTON — Thanks to the long layoff for NFL starters between the third preseason game and Week 1, the inactives for the first week of football come with a higher degree of certainty for most teams. Fortunately, the Washington Redskins are one of those teams.
The Redskins announced inactives without much fanfare:
That means that receivers Josh Doctson and Jamison Crowder, linebackers Junior Galette and Ryan Anderson, and Spencer Long will all be active. Tight end Jordan Reed will be playing through a fractured toe, but looked good via Mitch Tischler:
The Eagles also announced inactives:
