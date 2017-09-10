Moss Would’t Want Cravens in Locker Room Right Now

WASHINGTON — The NFL locker room, perhaps more than any other sport, requires players to be of the same mind. Call it the sport’s warrior mentality or the shortness of the 17-week season, but any weakness in one link of the chain is treated as a threat to all.

That’s why long-time Washington Redskins receiver Santana Moss told CSN-Washington’s Redskins Kickoff that as a teammate, he wouldn’t even want troubled safety Su’a Cravens around the team right now:

Santana tells #Redskins Kickoff: I wouldn't want Su'a Cravens in the locker room right now #Redskins pic.twitter.com/Ahp78GIrlX — CSN Redskins (@CSNRedskins) September 10, 2017

Last Sunday, 106.7 The Fan’s Redskins beat reporter Craig Hoffman shed light on rumors that Cravens was planning to retire before the team talked him out of it, putting him instead on its non-football exempt list for four weeks.

Cravens, Washington’s second-round pick in 2016, injured his knee in the team’s preseason opener against Baltimore, and underwent arthroscopic knee surgery the following week, but was expected back for the regular season opener against Philadelphia.

His time away, according to the Washington Post, was to “resolve personal issues that played a role” in his sudden decision to retire.

It’s not that Moss doesn’t want Cravens to get help–he does. It comes from a place of empathy and compassion for a friend and teammate.

But at the same time, the NFL locker room is no place for professional doubts to linger. With so much focus and so much emphasis put on one battle at a time, there’s no room for someone who is contemplating never playing again.

