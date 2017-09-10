Mike Pereira: Cousins’ Fumble was Incomplete Forward Pass

WASHINGTON — Mike Pereira is the NFL’s former head of officiating, who has parlayed his wealth of knowledge into a successful analyst career for FOX Sports. His takes are usually spot on and his opinion is usually a good indication of how a play under review will be called.

On Sunday, the Redskins trailed by five with two minutes remaining when a big hit on Cousins in the pocket yielded what looked like a fumble, scooped up by Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and run back for a game-ending touchdown:

Fletchhhhhhhh (Pt. 2) BG with the forced fumble, Fletcher does the rest. #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/a9k4cfc5vF — Philadelphia Eagles (@Eagles) September 10, 2017

But was it really?

Upon review, it was clear that Cousins had possessions of the ball as it was coming forward into a pass. The reason that the ball popped backward is that it hit a defender’s big mitts and bounced back.

Watch this closely. The ball has LEFT HIS HAND when it's batted. That's a pass. Incomplete. Refs and NYC HQ absolutely botched that. pic.twitter.com/W4vqZS1UBk — Chad Ryan (@ChadwikoRCC) September 10, 2017

Watching the play, this is what Pereira had to say:

That looks like a forward pass by Cousins #PHIvsWAS. Tight play. — Mike Pereira (@MikePereira) September 10, 2017

And yet the call on the field stood. Here’s what Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told the media after the game:

Jay Gruden says the refs told him they couldn't tell if the ball left Kirk Cousins' hand on the fumble so call stood as called. #Redskins — Grant Paulsen (@granthpaulsen) September 10, 2017

At the end of the day, the Redskins turned the ball over four times, which is a recipe for disaster. Teams cannot be expected to overcome that type of play, and there’s no guarantee that the Redskins would have done so.

But it’s a shame to see the game decided on a play like this.

