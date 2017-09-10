Mike Pereira: Cousins’ Fumble was Incomplete Forward Pass

WASHINGTON — Mike Pereira is the NFL’s former head of officiating, who has parlayed his wealth of knowledge into a successful analyst career for FOX Sports. His takes are usually spot on and his opinion is usually a good indication of how a play under review will be called.
On Sunday, the Redskins trailed by five with two minutes remaining when a big hit on Cousins in the pocket yielded what looked like a fumble, scooped up by Eagles defensive lineman Fletcher Cox and run back for a game-ending touchdown:
But was it really?
Upon review, it was clear that Cousins had possessions of the ball as it was coming forward into a pass. The reason that the ball popped backward is that it hit a defender’s big mitts and bounced back.
Watching the play, this is what Pereira had to say:
And yet the call on the field stood. Here’s what Redskins head coach Jay Gruden told the media after the game:
At the end of the day, the Redskins turned the ball over four times, which is a recipe for disaster. Teams cannot be expected to overcome that type of play, and there’s no guarantee that the Redskins would have done so.
But it’s a shame to see the game decided on a play like this.
