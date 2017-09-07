Redskins’ Stadium Talks Slow in Post-McCloughan Era

WASHINGTON — Even though the Washington Redskins’ lease at FedExField doesn’t expire until 2027, talks on where the next stadium will land is already several years in the making.

Here’s a rough timeline of the major events that led to this discussion:

August 2014: Owner Dan Snyder floats the idea of a stadium design that moves like RFK Stadium, and maybe has a dome.

June 2015: D.C. United completes a deal to move to Buzzard Point, leading Rick Snider to speculate that this lays the groundwork for a Redskins negotiation.

July 2015: Prince George’s County, Maryland calls it a top priority to keep the team, citing Loudoun County, Virginia as a top competitor.

January 2016: Redskins announce their intentions to start the stadium process. The team hires a Danish architecture firm to design something wild.

March 2016: In a much-ballyhooed unveiling on 60 Minutes, the Redskins stadium include a moat that fans must cross to enter the stadium. Snider thinks that’s pretty dumb. He also thinks it’s Maryland vs. D.C. for the next stadium.

January 2017: With Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe wrapping up his term with the November elections, Snider recognizes a sense of urgency for the outgoing governor to secure a stadium deal. Meanwhile, former D.C. City Councilman Vincent Orange wants to build the team a domed stadium in D.C.

May 2017: As of May, team President Bruce Allen tells the media that stadium talks are actually ahead of schedule, but provides no additional details.

August 2017: Prince George’s County executive Rushern Baker declares his interest in retaining the team, even if it means a new stadium. 106.7 The Fan’s Danny Rouhier thinks fans won’t hike out to Loudoun County.

With a decade to go before the lease expires at FedExField, it’s difficult to know what the team’s timeline might be.

However, it’s worth noting that since the team cut ties with general manager Scot McCloughan this spring, Bruce Allen and the team have had little to say on the topic of the next stadium. Allen has answered questions when asked, but there has been no fundamental change to the situation.

This could be because Allen has taken on an increased role in the team’s personnel discussions again, making it difficult to split his time on administrative matters. It’s also possible that the team wants to avoid distracting headlines during the season and just focus on football.

Either way, it has been notably quiet since McCloughan’s departure.

Earlier this week, the Washington Business Journal kicked the tires in Loudoun County to see if there was any activity on their end. In a word, the answer was “no.”

This comes after Virginia Gov. Terry McAuliffe said last year the commonwealth was “in serious negotiations” to land the new stadium, where Loudoun is a prime choice. There are no active talks and there haven’t been for months, although the county is always interested in hearing proposals. “As far as I can tell the only person still talking about this is the governor,” said the official, who wasn’t authorized to speak on the issue and requested anonymity. “There is literally no discussion at the moment.”

Loudoun County is the corporate home of the Washington Redskins and the location of the team’s practice facilities since 1992. It will likely to be one of the last localities at the negotiating table, and part of any discussion that happens between the Redskins and D.C., Maryland and Virginia.

If there’s no meaningful talk in one locality, it’s likely that there’s no news on the matter at all.

Follow Brian Tinsman and 106.7 The Fan on Twitter.