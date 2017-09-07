NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell: ‘I’m not a football expert’

WASHINGTON — If you have a football question for the commissioner of the National Football League, you’re going to have to find a better person to ask.

Roger Goodell is no football expert, guys.

Goodell, in an appearance on FS1’s ‘First Things First’ Thursday morning, was asked by Cris Carter if he was troubled by the fact that Colin Kaepernick won’t be on an opening day NFL roster.

Goodell responded by affirming his belief in the meritocracy of the league and the opportunities it presents, adding that “those are decisions that are made by football people.”

“When teams have a need, and when teams feel like they can get better by a particular individual — whether they know the system or whether they have more talent, or whatever it may be — that’s what they’re gonna do,” Goodell said. “And I’m still convinced that he’ll get that opportunity when the right opportunity comes along. And that’s what our league’s all about, as you know.”

Nick Wright followed up: “When you watched the games last year as a fan, which I know is tough as the commissioner, when you watched Colin, did he strike you as a guy that’s good enough to be in the league?”

“Well, Nick, one thing I do as a commissioner is I don’t make those decisions,” Goodell said. “I’m not a football expert. I’m a huge fan.”

“I have a role as commissioner also,” he said. “But, for me, I watch the games and enjoy it, and I let the football people make those decisions. And the reality is, there’s 32 different decisions, right? And multiple decisions within an organization. So there’s always a dispute, and the idea of who can play and who can’t play, who’s best for our system and not best for our system, are decisions that should be made by those 32 teams.”

So take those hard-hitting football questions elsewhere. The commish is no smarter on these topics than your average fan who’s paid $34 million to represent the league in every form and facet.

