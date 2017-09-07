Nationals Select Top Prospect Victor Robles

WASHINGTON — The Nationals have selected the contract of top prospect Victor Robles, as first reported by Jeff Passan.

This represents more than your average September call-up. The 20-year-old outfielder has long been regarded as the organization’s future, and potential Bryce Harper replacement if Harper leaves via free agency after 2018.

Robles is the No. 4 overall prospect in all of Major League Baseball, and the top outfield prospect.

Robles, signed out of the Dominican Republic in 2013, stands at 6-foot, 185 pounds and possesses all five tools, with advanced grades in hitting ability (60), power (50), speed (70), arm strength (65) and fielding ability (60).

He’s spent time on the Nationals’ Class-A Advanced and Class-AA affiliates this season, most recently slashing .324/.394/.489 with 12 doubles, one triple, three home runs, 14 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 37 games for Double-A Harrisburg.

The Nationals also recalled outfielders Rafael Bautista and Andrew Stevenson from Triple-A Syracuse.

