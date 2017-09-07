Grant Paulsen Thinks He May Have Gout

By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Gout, Grant Paulsen, Rob Carlin

WASHINGTON — Grant Paulsen thinks he may have come down with a painful case of gout.

Gout, according to Google Statistics, is a form of arthritis characterized by severe pain, redness, and tenderness in joints.

WebMD describes the symptoms as warmth, pain, swelling, and extreme tenderness in a joint, usually a big toe joint, which sounds precisely like what Grant described feeling on the radio Thursday.

Follow along as CSN’s Rob Carlin, a gout survivor, talks Grant up onto the ledge. Any fellow gout survivors out there, give a listen and let Grant know if he fits the bill.

In the meantime, do not Google Image search photos of gout, whatever you do.

