Grant Paulsen Thinks He May Have Gout

WASHINGTON — Grant Paulsen thinks he may have come down with a painful case of gout.

Gout, according to Google Statistics, is a form of arthritis characterized by severe pain, redness, and tenderness in joints.

WebMD describes the symptoms as warmth, pain, swelling, and extreme tenderness in a joint, usually a big toe joint, which sounds precisely like what Grant described feeling on the radio Thursday.

Follow along as CSN’s Rob Carlin, a gout survivor, talks Grant up onto the ledge. Any fellow gout survivors out there, give a listen and let Grant know if he fits the bill.

In the meantime, do not Google Image search photos of gout, whatever you do.

Your big toe looks like you were supposed to have 6 toes and then 2 of them made an executive decision — FRAN¢ (@AJFrancis410) September 7, 2017

Joining 1 more fantasy league & calling my team: Carlin's Toe — danny rouhier (@funnydanny) September 7, 2017

