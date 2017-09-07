Efficient Warm Up Key for Doolittle Staying Healthy

WASHINGTON — Beginning with a torn rotator cuff in January 2015, Sean Doolittle spent more time shelved with shoulder injuries than active over his first 2.5 years in Oakland. Thanks to a tweak in his bullpen preparation, however, he appears to have solved his injury problems.

“I’m constantly trying to find things. I think this year I’ve started to be more efficient with my throwing and really stress the quality over quantity,” he explained to MASN’s Mark Zuckerman. “Both playing catch before batting practice, but also in the bullpen warming up.”

Pitching in relief can be unpredictable, especially in situations where the workload of your teammates is heavily influenced by situations and matchups. You might go into a game now, or you might have to wait 30 minutes or more. Staying game-ready for that long is exhausting.

“There were times before where you get on the mound and you just throw until it’s your turn to go in the game,” Doolittle explained. “If you can be more efficient and aware of the number of throws, you don’t need to throw 25 pitches down there.

“I realize I’m good now after about 10 or 12. That helps a lot.”

Going into Thursday night, the Nats are down to a magic number of six before clinching the National League East. With the largest division lead in the NL (18 games), they have a chance to rest players as needed, but Doolittle might be a candidate for a consistent schedule.

On Monday and Tuesday, he pitched back-to-back, throwing 40 pitches over that span. This was the first time in three weeks that he had pitched on consecutive nights, and he was pleased with the plan and results.

“It’s one of those good problems to have because if my role comes up, that means we’re winning,” Doolittle said. “So there has been a lot of times where it’s been unavoidable.

“In a way, it’s kind of good, because when you’re throwing well and you’re getting good results, you want to continue to pitch. You want to stay in that rhythm.”

If the Nats can keep him healthy going into the postseason, Doolittle isn’t worried about a potentially higher workload in the playoffs.

“The playoffs are a different beast,” he said. “You have built-in days off for travel. And there’s so much adrenaline going in the playoffs, it doesn’t take much for you to get your body to where it needs to be.

“I think the thing that helps us the most right now is pitching in all these close games we’ve been in. We’ve found ourselves in a lot of close games the past few weeks, and we’ve been able to come out ahead. I think we’ll be battle-tested for the playoffs.”

