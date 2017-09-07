Chris Baker Stirs Up Controversy With Hurricane Stance

By Brian Tinsman
WASHINGTON — With Hurricane Irma now the size of Ohio and twirling with sustained winds faster than ever recorded in an Atlantic hurricane, it was clear that the Miami Dolphins would not host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Sunday, as per the NFL schedule.

Fortunately, both teams shared a bye week later in the season, giving the NFL an easy logistical solution: give each team a Week 1 bye and have them play the game on the Sunday that they would have had off.

That’s a nice theory until you consider that a Week 1 bye puts both teams at a serious disadvantage, especially as both teams had already started practicing and preparing for the week before the game was moved.

Former Washington Redskins defensive lineman Chris Baker is one of the stars of HBO’s Hardknocks and a key acquisition for the Bucs this offseason. Suffice it to say, he’s not happy with the decision:

When Baker’s tweets got a negative reaction from fans and the media in Florida, he went deeper into the player safety discussion, pointing out one of the dark secrets of the NFL: the liberal use of painkillers by players:

As Redskins fans know, Baker has a dynamic personality and is unafraid to speak his mind. If they didn’t know that in Tampa, they’re finding it out now.

 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Reb says:
    September 8, 2017 at 12:28 AM

    Give the Buccaneers two extra roster spots. One for defense and one for offense. Losing the bye week is a huge disadvantage that could cause losses.

    Reply | Report comment |

