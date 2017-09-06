WATCH: Ryan Zimmerman Absolutely Crushes Homer in Miami

WASHINGTON — It’s not easy to hit opposite-field home runs anywhere.

That is, of course, assuming we’re setting the threshold for “easy” to hitting home runs in the first place. And there are only a handful of people alive who would call hitting a home run “easy” — looking at you, Giancarlo Stanton.

But to hit an opposite-field home run at Marlins Park, as a righty, is darn well impressive. Cue Ryan Zimmerman on Wednesday night.

An opposite-field HR in Miami: NOT easy. Zimmerman: ¯_(ツ)_/¯ pic.twitter.com/cMVR7zET4e — MLB (@MLB) September 7, 2017

That wall is, per FanGraphs, 8.5 feet tall and about 400 feet away, give or take. And that’s not factoring in the height of Zimmerman’s bomb, which hit the upper deck.

That’s an absolute shot.

