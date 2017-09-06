The McCloughan Files: Su’a Cravens Still Loves Football

WASHINGTON — Scot McCloughan has weighed in on the abrupt retirement announcement of safety Su’a Cravens, a player he was responsible for selecting in the second round of the 2016 draft.

To be clear, the Redskins safety has four weeks on the exempt/left squad list to be absolutely certain of his decision.

McCloughan used his favorite new communication tool, Twitter, to briefly express his thoughts on Cravens, comparing the abrupt nature of his decision to that of another of his former draft picks, Glen Coffee.

Chris Borland comes to mind as a breakout player who surprisingly retired. It happens occasionally — BurgundyNGold (@Jake_Ashworth3) September 6, 2017

Glenn Coffey Alabama too https://t.co/4lYqXwMzEO — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) September 6, 2017

Coffee led Alabama with 1,383 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns during his junior season in 2008. Then-San Francisco GM Scot McCloughan selected the running back in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Like Cravens, Coffee started having second thoughts about his career following his rookie season, and weeks before the start of the 2010 season, announced his retirement from the league. Strangely enough, just this year, Coffee — now 30 — attempted a comeback.

Another former 49ers player, linebacker Chris Borland, also retired after his rookie season, in 2015, citing his concern of head trauma. He was 24 at the time of his announcement.

@MccloughanScot since nobody understands compensatory picks, would we get one if Su'a chooses to retire? If so, how is round determined? — Hail Yeah (@luckypolk) September 4, 2017

No, it's all based on who you lose in FA/contracts/play time/pro bowl https://t.co/09ZWwTifAM — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) September 6, 2017

I drafted @Sua_Cravens cause he's a really good football player. People go thru things & sometimes that's more important than the game. — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) September 6, 2017

Much respect and best wishes to @Sua_Cravens in whatever he decides to do. It's life. — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) September 6, 2017

Despite Cravens’ uncertainty, McCloughan assures the Redskins safety is, and always has been, a football player.

But you've said you draft guys that love football. Clearly that's a big ? mark, at best, with Su'a — Corey (@C_Herrington24) September 6, 2017

He loves football https://t.co/p6FOzsXIvx — Scot Mccloughan (@MccloughanScot) September 6, 2017

The McCloughan Files Archive

*Bruce Allen is a Politician

*How Things Should Have Happened

*Open to Returning to Redskins

*We Kind of ‘Messed Up’ on Cousins Contract

Follow @ChrisLingebach and @1067TheFan on Twitter