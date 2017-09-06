The McCloughan Files: Su’a Cravens Still Loves Football

By Chris Lingebach
Filed Under: Glen Coffee, Sua Cravens, The McCloughan Files, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Scot McCloughan has weighed in on the abrupt retirement announcement of safety Su’a Cravens, a player he was responsible for selecting in the second round of the 2016 draft.

To be clear, the Redskins safety has four weeks on the exempt/left squad list to be absolutely certain of his decision.

McCloughan used his favorite new communication tool, Twitter, to briefly express his thoughts on Cravens, comparing the abrupt nature of his decision to that of another of his former draft picks, Glen Coffee.

Coffee led Alabama with 1,383 rushing yards and 11 total touchdowns during his junior season in 2008. Then-San Francisco GM Scot McCloughan selected the running back in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft.

Like Cravens, Coffee started having second thoughts about his career following his rookie season, and weeks before the start of the 2010 season, announced his retirement from the league. Strangely enough, just this year, Coffee — now 30 — attempted a comeback.

Another former 49ers player, linebacker Chris Borland, also retired after his rookie season, in 2015, citing his concern of head trauma. He was 24 at the time of his announcement.

Despite Cravens’ uncertainty, McCloughan assures the Redskins safety is, and always has been, a football player.

