Cousins, Redskins Challenge Eagles (to Donate-Off)

WASHINGTON — The Redskins and Eagles open the 2017 season on Sunday, when they face off at FedEx Field.

However, that hasn’t stopped Kirk Cousins from publicly calling out his Week 1 opponent. (Kinda.)

We're competing against the @Eagles off the field this week to benefit @IJM

Help us win by donating here: https://t.co/3Q1R72KEoC #PHIvsWAS — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) September 3, 2017

We're challenging the @Eagles to see whose fans can rally to #endslavery. We'll double @IJM Freedom Partner gifts! https://t.co/3Q1R72KEoC — Kirk Cousins (@KirkCousins8) September 6, 2017

That’s Kirk Cousins supporting the International Justice Mission in its attempt to end slavery across the world. In order to help raise money, Cousins and the Redskins are going head-to-head against the Eagles — or, rather, their fans are going head-to-head — with the goal being to achieve the highest total contribution to the cause.

So what do you say, Redskins fans? Are you just going to let some Philly fans show you up before the season even starts?

