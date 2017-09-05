WATCH: Bryce Harper Takes Baby Steps Toward Recovery

WASHINGTON — With only weeks left in the 2017 Washington Nationals’ regular season, some of the most significant news was made with the most insignificant baseball activities.

Before the game on Tuesday night at Marlins Park in Miami, injured outfielder Bryce Harper walked the stadium’s lower bowl with Harvey Sharman, the Nationals’ director of medical services, according to a report from Nats insider Mark Zuckerman.

Afterward, he played catch from 30 and 45 feet. Description via Zuckerman:

Harper appeared to be taking care not to put all his weight on his left leg as he threw. He certainly didn’t make throws with the kind of force he normally would when healthy.

Here’s the grainy video to analyze for yourself:

Manager Dusty Baker praised the progress but was careful not to commit to a timeline for Harper’s rehab or return. The team has expressed optimism and counted him among their plans for a postseason run, but Harper has cautioned that he won’t come back early.

“It’s very encouraging. You see him doing light baseball activities, you know he’s on the way,” Baker said. “[But] nobody can predict exactly where he is.At least he initiated signs of progress. You can’t rush progress. You have to let progress take care of itself.”

