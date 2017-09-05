Redskins running back Chris Thompson signs two-year extension

WASHINGTON — Redskins running back Chris Thompson has signed a contract extension, the team announced Monday.

Thompson, a fifth-round pick in 2013, has reportedly agreed to a two-year extension, on top of his restricted free agent contract for this season, according to The Washington Post.

#Redskins have signed RB Chris Thompson to a 2-yr extension, per source. Signed through 2019. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) September 5, 2017

The fifth-year running back endured a string of serious injuries — including a broken back and torn ACL in his junior and senior seasons, respectively — dating back to his time at Florida State, and a torn labrum in his rookie season for the Redskins en route to his second professional contract.

“Agents stopped calling me, wouldn’t return my calls, but one man took a shot on me. Got to the league and shoulder surgery right away,” Thompson said on Instagram. “Slim to none chance for me to make it at all in this league and today I’ve signed my second contract. God is so good to me and I don’t even know why.”

Thompson is coming off the best season of his NFL career, rushing for 356 yards and three touchdowns while amassing 349 additional yards and two touchdowns through the air in 2016.

