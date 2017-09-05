Nate Sudfeld Hasn’t Spilled Redskins’ Playbook. Yet.

WASHINGTON — This Sunday, the Washington Redskins will gaze across to the visitor’s sideline at FedExField and see a familiar face staring back at them, likely with an earpiece in.

Second-year quarterback Nate Sudfeld, who was cut by the Redskins, was claimed by the Philadelphia Eagles and stowed on the team’s practice squad.

On Tuesday, with an army of Philly reporters gathered around his locker, he gave an interview that smelled strongly of hurt feelings and shame.

“I’m sure that’s what everyone’s thinking, that they’re just picking me up for the week,” Sudfeld said. “I think [knowing the other playbook] is overrated because every week you’re game-planning specifically for that team. I haven’t talked to anyone [here] about the Redskins, yet.”

Yet.

During the breakup with the Redskins, the team brass reportedly used the “it’s not you, it’s us,” psychology with him, which went over…not well. He said he was “a little surprised,” especially after staying on the team’s 53-man roster all last season.

“When they released me they said this was no indictment of you, we don’t think any less of you, we just have some needs on defense, whatever that means.

“I don’t know. Who knows. It’s a crazy league. Who knows how everything shakes out in a year or 10 years if I’m playing that long. I don’t feel like any bridges are burned or anything. I still have a lot of love for everyone over there.”

Except for Sunday.

What Sudfeld and the Eagles would like you to believe is that the coaching staff, which developed a rapport with Sudfeld during the pre-draft process, has always wanted to bring him back.

“I had a formal interview (with the Eagles) at the combine and I got to know Coach [Frank] Reich and [quarterbacks coach John] DeFilippo,” Sudfeld said. “Got to know them pretty well in the draft process.”

“Obviously, they drafted Carson [Wentz], but they still texted me and said, ‘Hey good luck, you’re going to have a great career.’ They always kind of seemed to be interested and have my back.”

Sudfeld gets his change of scenery, the Eagles will likely get their intel, and the Redskins will have to hope that they can make any important changes before Sunday.

