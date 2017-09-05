Best Football Bars In Washington, D.C.

By Troy Petenbrink

Washington, D.C. might best be known as the nation’s capital but it is also a major sports town. And that definitely shows during the NFL season. The city’s many sports bars overflow with football fans watching their favorite teams while enjoying good food and drinks. From the upscale to the traditional, here are five of the metropolitan area’s best.

Buffalo Billiards

1330 19th St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20036

(202) 331-7665

www.buffalobilliardsdc.com

Located in D.C.’s Dupont Circle neighborhood, Buffalo Billiards is a massive sports bar and entertainment complex. It shows games on multiple projection screens and more than three dozen TVs. Visitors can enjoy playing billiards, skeeball, suffleboard, foosball, or ping pong while rooting for their favorite team. They can also expect to find many food and drink specials offered throughout the NFL season.

Crystal City Sports Bar

529 23rd St. S.

Arlington, VA 22202

(703) 521-8215

www.ccsportspub.com

Crystal City Sports Bar has been a top spot for watching NFL games for more then twenty years. The multiple story venue has more than 100 TVs surrounding its many bars and dining spaces. There are also pool tables, dart boards, foosball, pinball, and arcade games to keep guests busy when not fixated on the gridiron. Many alumni groups partner with Crystal City Sports Bar making it a very popular venue for also watching college football games.

High Velocity

901 Massachusetts Ave. N.W.

Washington, DC 20001

(202) 824-9389

www.marriott.com

Located in the Marriott Marquis in downtown D.C., High Velocity has a topnotch bar menu and nearly 50 beers on tap, from local craft brews to domestic and imported classics. Combine that with its more than 40 large flat-screen TV and you can understand why its a top destination for catching NFL games. It has large communal tables shaped like surfboards that can be reserved by large groups.

Mason Inn

2408 Wisconsin Ave.

Washington, DC 20007

(202) 337-1313

www.masoninndc.com

On game days it’s nearly impossible to find an open spot along Mason Inn’s 50-foot-long oak bar. With its weekday drink specials and live music on the weekends this Glover Park neighborhood sports bar has built a very loyal following. It’s especially popular among fans of the NFL’s Baltimore Ravens and Atlanta Falcons. In addition, Mason Inn’s Southern leaning — which shows in its menu filled with classic Southern and soul food dishes and its Mason jar serving glasses — makes it especially popular with SEC college football fans.

Proper 21

1319 F St. N.W.

Washington, DC 20004

(202) 847-3674

www.proper21.com

If you don’t immediately notice the large flat-screen TVs scattered around the 8,000-square-foot bar and restaurant, you might think you made a mistake hoping to watch an NFL game at Proper 21. But make no mistake about it, this popular downtown spot is very much a sports bar — it just happens to be a very upscale one. Where as most sports bars have their walls covered in memorabilia, Proper 21 has fancy wall paper. And there is no unnaturally bright orange cheese sauce on its French fries, here they are truffled.

