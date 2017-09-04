Kirk Cousins Has a New Look…

By Bryan Frantz
Filed Under: Kirk Cousins, Washington Redskins

WASHINGTON — Here’s an admittedly incomplete list of people who look good with partial facial hair — meaning just a mustache or just sideburns:

Now, here is a list of people who look not good with partial facial hair:

That about sums it up, I’d say.

Without further ado, here is Kirk Cousins’ latest look:

He’s made many millions of dollars the past two seasons on the franchise tag, and he has many millions coming his way after this season, but Cousins won’t be earning many endorsements with that facial hair situation. Then again, Anthony Davis made unibrows cool, so anything is possible.

(But seriously, please shave that thing off. It’s a travesty. Sorry.)

