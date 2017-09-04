WASHINGTON — Here’s an admittedly incomplete list of people who look good with partial facial hair — meaning just a mustache or just sideburns:

Now, here is a list of people who look not good with partial facial hair:

Kirk Cousins

Aaron Rodgers

Pretty much everybody else who’s ever tried a partial facial hair look, especially a horseshoe mustache look (except Danny Espinosa)

That about sums it up, I’d say.

Without further ado, here is Kirk Cousins’ latest look:

Kirk Cousins has a new look pic.twitter.com/oYkAbrDqUR — JP Finlay (@JPFinlayCSN) September 3, 2017

He’s made many millions of dollars the past two seasons on the franchise tag, and he has many millions coming his way after this season, but Cousins won’t be earning many endorsements with that facial hair situation. Then again, Anthony Davis made unibrows cool, so anything is possible.

(But seriously, please shave that thing off. It’s a travesty. Sorry.)

