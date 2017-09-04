Giancarlo Stanton Continues to Abuse the Nats

WASHINGTON — Giancarlo Stanton hit his 53rd (!) home run of 2017 Monday night.

Nobody else in baseball has even 40 so far this year, and it’s the most that anybody in baseball has hit since 2013, when Chris Davis hit 53 for the Baltimore Orioles. Davis hit his 53 dingers in 160 games. Stanton smacked No. 53 in his 135th game (the team’s 137th game) of the season. That means Stanton has the rest of Monday night’s contest — he hit No. 53 in the fifth inning — and 25 more games to add to his total.

After Davis at 53, you have to go back to 2010, when Toronto Blue Jay Jose Bautista hit 54 homers in 161 games. If Stanton passes 54, he’s already set the mark for the most homers of this decade.

Let’s also not forget that he’s just 27 years old.

Would anybody like to take a guess as to which team Stanton has abused the most since he entered the league? Which team the star outfielder has most habitually smacked taters off of?

You guessed it! The Washington Nationals!

With Monday’s shot to right field, the Miami Marlins star has 34 home runs in 103 games against Washington — and that includes four games he didn’t even start. Entering Monday night, Stanton had hit 33 apiece against both the Nationals and the New York Mets. But he had also played the Mets 105 times, so even without a home run on Monday, the Nationals still had the slightly worse (but better for Stanton) ratio.

All that means there’s reason to watch Marlins games! (The Marlins, in second place in the NL East, trail the Nationals by 15 games.)

