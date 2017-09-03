Su’a Cravens Thanks Everyone for Showing ‘True Colors’

WASHINGTON — In his first public comments since telling the Washington Redskins he was considering retirement, safety Su’a Cravens made it clear that you are either with him or against him.

In a text photo posted in the stories of his verified Instagram account, Cravens wrote:

Thank you to those who showed their true colors today. Both positively in support and negatively in misunderstanding and frustration. Either way my response is the same to both groups, I love yal (sic) and thank yal. God Bless

Cravens sent shockwaves through the NFL on Sunday, as he became the latest young player to contemplate retirement rather than returning to the gridiron.

The second year player, who is still recovering from arthroscopic surgery, was reportedly talked out of the decision by team officials, at least for now, but has been placed on the exempt/left squad list, where he will remain for a minimum for four weeks to start the season.

His binary distinction between positive and negative suggests that fans, friends, family and/or teammates either understand and support his side (which has not been explained) or become the enemy.

Cravens hasn’t spoken to the media in weeks while dealing with his recovery from surgery, so it is also reasonable to assume that fans were surprised by today’s initial report. That could be the cause of some misunderstanding.

Meanwhile, the Redskins take the field vs. Philadelphia in less than one week. Before Sunday, fans had been told that Cravens would be ready to go, playing alongside D.J. Swearinger at safety. Now, Deshazor Everett is expected to start in Cravens’ place.

