Report: DeAngelo Hall Again Restructures Contract to Stay

WASHINGTON — Once again, DeAngelo Hall has swallowed his pride to stay with the Washington Redskins.

When the Virginia tidewater native came home in D.C. in 2008, he was at the top of his game, coming off a Pro Bowl seasons in 2005 and 2006, and was considered one of the most dynamic ballhawks in the game.

Today, Hall’s odometer is much higher and his skill set has changed. Once a shutdown cornerback capable of matching up with the best wideouts in the league, Hall shifted inside to nickel back in 2013-14, before making the move to safety in 2015.

Along the way, he was a salary cap casualty in 2013 before re-signing with the team. He has also renegotiated his contract on multiple occasions, either to ensure that the team has maximum roster flexibility or to be sure that he still has a spot on the team.

On Friday, reports indicated that he has done that once again in an effort to stay with the organization, as first reported by Mike Jones of the Washington Post:

Hall, who has yet to practice this preseason, is also expected to start the season on the physically unable to perform list.

When healthy, he will return to a safety corps that includes newcomer D.J. Swearinger and sophomore Su’a Cravens, who did not play safety full-time last year.

