WASHINGTON — Months of offseason workouts, training camp and preseason games are in the books. Now, it’s time for the toughest weekend of the year, when a total of 1,184 NFL dreams will change forever, if not end.

Here’s the latest on confirmed moves made by the Redskins ahead of Saturday’s deadline. This is the battle for the final 53, as reported by the D.C. media annd confirmed by 106.7 The Fan’s beat reporter Craig Hoffman:

With the cuts that have already been made factored in, here's my #Redskins roster projection. (cc @MarkBullockNFL) pic.twitter.com/Tb5Xev9gKq — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 1, 2017

Updating where things stand with Redskins roster. Must be at 53 tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/F6R9QdgMxB — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 1, 2017

#Redskins have cut DL Ondre Pipkins, per source. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) September 1, 2017

Redskins have restructured DeAngelo Hall's salary again. Was $2.2 million. Now $1.1 million fully guaranteed. Plus some incentives. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 1, 2017

Hall will open year on the PUP list. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 1, 2017

#Redskins have cut OL Isaiah Williams, per source. — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) September 1, 2017

WR Zach Pascal released by Redskins, per source. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) September 1, 2017

Redskins cut OLB Lynden Trail. Had a good preseason, but lots of depth there. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 1, 2017

Redskins also have cut cornerback Tevin Homer, source says. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 1, 2017

Can confirm the Will Blackmon cut. Such a good dude. Great family. Gonna miss having him around. The business is the business. — Craig Hoffman (@CraigHoffman) September 1, 2017

Redskins have cut veteran safety Will Blackmon, two sources say. — Mike Jones (@MikeJonesWaPo) September 1, 2017

